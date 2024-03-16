Diljit Dosanjh Joins Stage With Ed Sheeran At Mumbai Concert Netizens Say, 'Chak De Fattey'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ed Sheeran, the popular British singer at a concert in Mumbai on Saturday, March 17 gained roaring applause from fans as he made this gig a huge success with his performance with the legendary Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert was part of the Ed Sheeran's Asia and Europe Tour. He shared the stage with a few popular Indian performers during his performance including Diljit Dosanjh.

Also read: Watch | Did Shah Rukh Khan kiss Ed Sheeran in viral video? Netizens reactVideos of him in Mumbai for the final leg of his tour at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds sharing stage with Diljit Dosanjh recently went viral across social media platforms. Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh were seen setting the stage on fire in the viral clips with their performance read: Watch: Ed Sheeran visits Mumbai school ahead of India concert, sings 'Shape of You' along with kidsDiljit's business manager, Sonali Singh posted a video on social media platform Instagram of their performance on stage crooned his chart-busting track 'Lover' in Punjabi with the Punjabi singer which proved to be a big takeaway for fans attending the concert read: Stage all set for Ed Sheeran's 'perfect' performance in India on THIS date. Check ticket prices, location and moreSocial media was strong to react to the stars performance as a user wrote,“I knew it!!!! History made...” Another user noted,“What a rise, was a gift of bringing the world together through music. And what pure love of representation of just a great human.”A third user stated,“Who knew the Mumbai audience would get to listen to two GOATS on one ticket.” Another expressing their excitement remarked,“This is 'chak de fattey' moment.” A fifth user suggesting awe at the two singers rhyming together commented,“What an iconic moment.. oh my god.”Also read: Ed Sheeran returns to India with '+ - = ÷ x' Tour: Check tour date, when and where to book ticketsEd Sheeran's in a post on social media stated,“Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come !”Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh in a post on Instagram stated,“@teddysphotos 🇮🇳🇬🇧 Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA Chak deya Ge”Also read: Ed Sheeran sings and plays 'Thinking Out Loud' in NY court during Marvin Gaye copyright trialEd Sheeran's gig was attended by a number of celebrities including Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, director-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, among others. The concert was promoted by BookMyShow Live.(With inputs from ANI)

