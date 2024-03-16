TikTok: China Calls US 'Bandit'! Reacts to American Legislation to Ban TikTok

(MENAFN- hindustan scoop) China has responded to the legislation passed in America to ban TikTok. China, in a defiant tone, said that America should stop robbing foreign companies of their independence and suppressing them.



A bill has been passed in the American Congress to ban the Chinese short video app TikTok, which has become a topic of discussion worldwide. America has presented two options to the Chinese company through this bill, either to sell TikTok to America or America will ban it. Now, China has issued a statement on this American legislation. China has criticized America sharply, saying that China will take all necessary steps to protect the interests of its companies abroad. America should not behave this way with foreign companies. It should not suppress foreign companies.



America is pressuring foreign companies



Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, said in a press conference that America should truly respect market economy principles and fair competition. He said that Washington should provide a open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies to invest and operate in America, which it is not doing. America's step regarding TikTok goes against the principles of fair competition and international economic and trade rules.



Wang said that if the purported reasons of national security are used to arbitrarily suppress good companies of other countries, where is the justice in that? It's akin to when someone sees something good owned by someone else and tries to take it, which is a form of robbery.



Do or Die Situation for Chinese Company



It should be noted that the US House of Representatives approved a bill with a heavy majority, which was aimed at separating TikTok from its parent company ByteDance or banning it. However, this bill still needs to be passed by the Senate. American lawmakers gave 352 votes in favor of the proposed law and 65 votes against it.



