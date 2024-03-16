Internshala signs MoU with Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) of NSDC

(MENAFN- Internshala) 16th March 2024, New Delhi: The career-tech platform, Internshala has signed an MoU with Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), a sector Skill Council set up by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The organisations have joined hands in order to bridge the skill gap in the media and entertainment industry. This strategic collaboration aims to cultivate a robust ecosystem for skill development and career advancement in the dynamic media and entertainment industry.



Under this MoU, Internshala and MESC will together work on developing a skill ecosystem to create a conducive environment for skill development, leveraging their expertise and resources to offer high-quality training programs tailored to the needs of the media and entertainment industry.



Moreover, the partnership aims to facilitate access to diverse career opportunities within the media and entertainment sector, equipping individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in a competitive professional landscape. MESC will also extend creditisation to courses offered by Internshala Trainings, in line with the National Credit Framework introduced (NCrF) by UGC in 2022. This will thereby enhance the credibility and recognition of these programs among students and they will be able to store these credits in their Academic Bank of Credits.



Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO of Internshala, stated, "We are delighted to join hands with the Media and Entertainment Skills Council under NSDC to empower aspiring professionals with the requisite skills and expertise to succeed in the vibrant media and entertainment industry. As India's leading career-tech platform offering skilling, internships, and job opportunities, Internshala remains dedicated to nurturing talent and fostering industry-relevant capabilities across various sectors. We are committed to empowering individuals with the skills needed to thrive in today's dynamic professional world.”



On signing the MoU with Internshala, Mohit Soni, CEO, Media & Entertainment Council said, "Today marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to shaping the future of the media and entertainment industry. With the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding with Internshala, we embark on a transformative journey of collaboration and innovation. As the guardians of talent development, we recognize the imperative to cultivate a pipeline of skilled professionals equipped to thrive in the dynamic realms of media and entertainment. This partnership signifies our shared dedication to empowering the next generation of creators, storytellers, and visionaries. Together, we will harness the power of mentorship, training, and experiential learning to unlock boundless opportunities and drive sustainable growth. Through synergistic efforts, we will not only bridge skill gaps but also cultivate a culture of excellence and inclusivity. As we embark on this collaborative endeavour, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to nurturing talent, fostering creativity, and propelling the industry towards new horizons of success and innovation."





About Internshala —

Founded in 2010, Internshala is a career-tech platform helping college students & young graduates get the best start to their careers. The platform provides students with access to online trainings in in-demand skills and their first real-world experience through internships and fresher jobs, thus preparing them to launch their careers. The platform also offers fresher jobs and placement guarantee courses in line with its vision of assisting a student at every step of their career journey.





About MESC —

Founded in 2012, Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) is a Not-for-Profit Organization, registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. The Council has been promoted by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) with financial support from National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).







