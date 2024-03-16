Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid Spotted Kissing While Dining In NYC

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Bradley Cooper, who was recently seen in 'Maestro', was seen cosying up with Gigi Hadid.

They were seen sharing a kiss, while dining outside together at an Italian restaurant in New York City, reports 'People' magazine.

The couple could be seen leaning into one another and looking affectionate as they mingled with Queer Eye stars Tan France and Antoni Porowski, among others, at what appeared to be a group dinner at the West Village hotspot.

As per 'People', the dinner appeared to be a celebration for Porowski's 40th birthday.

"Happy birthday Angel @antoni", Hadid wrote in an Instagram story, accompanied by a video that appeared to show Porowski blowing out candles on a birthday cake.

The 'Maestro' star and supermodel first made headlines back in October 2023, when they were seen leaving the same restaurant together, as shown in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Although a source told 'People' at the time that Cooper and Hadid were simply "having fun" together, they also shared that Hadid has "had sort of a crush on (Cooper) for a while”.

“(They have) things in common so it's possible to see it progress”, the source said at the time.

“It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute... and there is an attraction."

Cooper and Hadid have not yet publicly confirmed their relationship, but the pair have appeared to grow closer over the last several months.