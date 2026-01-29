Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fitch Ratings offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London. Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Africa, Rating Agencies And The Cost Of Debt


2026-01-29 03:10:18
Author: Caroline Southey
(MENAFN- The Conversation) How much we pay for the debt that we incur determines a great deal in our lives. This is true of countries too. In the world of sovereign debt – money raised or borrowed by governments – the cost of debt is dependent on, among other factors, how rating agencies“grade” a country.

It's a sensitive issue. Three agencies dominate the rating business. A criticism often meted out is that they judge African countries more harshly than others, which pushes up borrowing rates. These tensions lie behind the acrimonious fall-out between one of the big three – Fitch – and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

On 28 January 2026 Fitch announced it had downgraded the bank's credit rating to junk status, and that it was ending its relationship with the bank.

Fitch's decision was preceded by Afreximbank announcing that it was severing all ties with the rating agency. A few days later the African Union weighed in, issuing a statement from its watchdog, the African Peer Review Mechanism, backing the bank's decision, and warning Fitch not to issue any credit assessments of the bank. The rating agency clearly chose to ignore the warning.

Below you can find articles from our archives that examine various dimensions of Africa's debt challenges.

Africa's development banks are being undermined: the continent will pay the price

African countries need strong development banks: how they can push back against narratives to weaken them

Africa's new credit rating agency could change the rules of the game. Here's how

Eurobonds issued by African countries are popular with investors: why this isn't good news

African countries are bad at issuing bonds, so debt costs more than it should: what needs to change

African finance ministers shouldn't be making bond deals: how to hand over the job to experts

Senegal's rating downgrade: credit agencies are punishing countries that don't check their numbers

South Africa's debt has skyrocketed – new rules are needed to manage it


The Conversation

MENAFN29012026000199003603ID1110670362


Institution:

The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search