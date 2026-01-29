Africa, Rating Agencies And The Cost Of Debt
It's a sensitive issue. Three agencies dominate the rating business. A criticism often meted out is that they judge African countries more harshly than others, which pushes up borrowing rates. These tensions lie behind the acrimonious fall-out between one of the big three – Fitch – and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).
On 28 January 2026 Fitch announced it had downgraded the bank's credit rating to junk status, and that it was ending its relationship with the bank.
Fitch's decision was preceded by Afreximbank announcing that it was severing all ties with the rating agency. A few days later the African Union weighed in, issuing a statement from its watchdog, the African Peer Review Mechanism, backing the bank's decision, and warning Fitch not to issue any credit assessments of the bank. The rating agency clearly chose to ignore the warning.
Below you can find articles from our archives that examine various dimensions of Africa's debt challenges.
