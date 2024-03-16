Yermak, Brazilian Ambassador Discuss Preparations For Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Brazil to Ukraine Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta discussed preparations for the first Global Peace Summit.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“It is very important to have as many countries from all continents that respect international law and recognize the territorial integrity of Ukraine participating in the summit as possible, so that the leaders of these countries can come up with a common solution to achieve a lasting and just peace. Participation in the summit is a position of building a civilized world without war and with respect for borders," emphasized Yermak.



He also informed the Brazilian ambassador about the ongoing Russian missile terror and its tragic consequences, and numerous victims. In particular, he spoke about the recent Russian missile strike on a residential building in Odesa.

Additionally, the interlocutors discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, including ways to intensify contacts between Ukraine and Brazil at the intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary levels.

As reported, the first Global Peace Summit is scheduled to take place in Switzerland.

More than 160 countries will be invited to the summit. Russia, as stated by the President's Office, will definitely not be present at the event.

