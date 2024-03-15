Another 124 Children Evacuated From Frontline Areas In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, another 124 children were taken out of the dangerous frontline areas overnight.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the website of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"The forced evacuation of children from frontline settlements continues... In total, 764 people and 124 children were evacuated over the day. There are still 24 children in four frontline settlements of the Kurakhivka community," said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

He reminded that all children have already been taken out of Ocheretyne and Marinka communities in the Donetsk region.

region plans to clear 61,500 hectares of agricultural land of mine

Filashkin emphasized that this area of work is under his constant personal control.

As reported, in the Donetsk region, the Russian invaders have intensified shelling of settlements since December 2023, so it was decided to extend the mandatory evacuation of the population.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of safe regions, more than 164,000 children have been evacuated from the Donetsk region.