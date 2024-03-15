Strawberries From Alexandria, Cairo On Brazilian Tables

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Established 30 years ago in the municipality of Venda Nova do Imigrante, Espírito Santo, and Chapada Diamantina, Bahia, Peterfrut sells in Brazil strawberries grown in both the Latin American country and Egypt. Higher in sweetness and more intense in color, the strawberries the company brings from the banks of the Nile River are used to make ice creams, pulps, juices, and fruit preparations in the Brazilian market. The partnership with Egyptians started two years ago, and it has gained a new momentum this year with potato imports. And it may grow even further, as Peterfrut is considering the possibility of starting an operation in Egypt to cater to other countries. (Pictured above, frozen foods director Ricardo Peterle, L, and owner Aguilar José Peterle at a farm in Egypt.)

Frozen foods director Ricardo Peterle explains that the company has a“bold” strawberry production project in a controlled environment in Chapada Diamantina as part of an initiative that contributes to local economic and social development. He says the approximately 20,000 metric tons of strawberries the company grows annually are mostly dedicated to raw consumption. On the other hand, strawberries grown in Egypt are mostly dedicated to frozen foods. In Brazil, they are sold under the brand Moranguitos. Over 10,000 metric tons are imported a year.

“A small part of the domestic production is made available for freezing and later distribution, which was actually a deciding factor for us to go to Egypt. As such, imports for the frozen foods departments now accounts for some over half the volume of strawberries sold,” says Peterle.

Most imports from Egypt are frozen strawberries

He says the strawberries imported from Egypt – a global leading producer of the berry – are grown in capital Cairo and northern city Alexandria and the surrounding area along the Nile. They are high in“sweetness” and“color” compared to the Brazilian product, he says. Therefore, says Peterle, they are ideal for freezing. The berries that arrive in Brazil are shipped from the Port of Alexandria every week and take 30-40 days to be landed in Brazilian ports. Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Vitória, Santos, and ports in South Brazil receive the shipments.

Business with the Egyptian partners have grown. The company has recently started importing frozen potatoes under the brand Batatitas. And in the Arab country, the company aims to expand its presence.“We are currently catering to the domestic market, with eyes on the international market, studying the operation conditions for having brick-and-mortar facilities in Egypt to cater to the foreign demand, too,” he says, emphasizing that this investment will enrich the operation.

The portfolio of Peterfrut includes frozen blueberry, blackberry and raspberry, too. The company also sells over 40 raw products like cauliflower, broccoli, and avocado grown by partners.

