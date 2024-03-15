Renowned Film Producer Mike Downey Launches His Debut Novel Istria Gold In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India Mike Downey, acclaimed Film Producer, Author, Journalist, and an activist, known for his remarkable contributions to the world of cinema, unveils his passion for literature with the launch of his debut novel, "Istria Gold." The book is set against the backdrop of Croatia's Istrian peninsula, delves deep into the region's rich history, culture, and traditions, offering readers a captivating narrative that echoes the works of esteemed authors such as Martin Walker and his Bruno Courreges series. Published by Calm productions and MPress in UK and Ireland, Istria Gold in India is being distributed by AuthorsUpFront.



Book Cover of Istria Gold by Mike Downey





"Istria Gold" marks a significant milestone in Mike Downey's career as he transitions from the world of film to the realm of literature. Drawing upon his extensive knowledge and experiences, Downey weaves a compelling narrative that transports readers to the picturesque landscapes of Croatia's Istrian peninsula, immersing them in a tale that intertwines history, culture, and mystery.





Commenting on his debut novel, film producer and author Mr. Mike Downey expressed his excitement, stating,“Istria Gold has been an immersive journey. Exploring its complexities has been a captivating endeavour, one that has inspired the creation of a narrative that I hope will capture the readers. Venturing into this new field has been nothing short of exhilarating; it has pushed me to expand my creative boundaries and explore untapped potentials. As we unveil 'Istria Gold' to the Indian audiences, I am filled with anticipation, hoping that its pages resonate deeply with them. I cannot wait to see the reactions, and I am eager to witness the impact of this novel that has been both a personal and professional triumph.”





"Istria Gold" stands as a testament to Mike Downey's unparalleled storytelling prowess and his unwavering commitment to showcasing the beauty and intricacies of diverse cultures. As audiences embark on this literary journey, they can expect a narrative that transports them across time and space, leaving a lasting imprint on their hearts and minds.





Mr. Downey's illustrious career spans across various domains, from his notable roles as Chairman at the European Film Academy and council member for BAFTA, to his collaborations with renowned figures like James Ellroy, Colm Tóibín, and David Grossman. His commitment to the art of cinema earned him the prestigious OBE award in 2021, solidifying his influence and expertise in the global film industry.





“Istria Gold” will be available for purchase online through Amazon.





Link:





About the Author, Mike Downey

Mr. Mike Downey is a multifaceted talent, excelling not only as a writer of fiction and non-fiction, but also as a film producer, author, journalist, and activist, Istria Gold marks his debut as a novelist. Currently holding the esteemed position of Chairman at the European Film Academy and serving as a council member for BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Downey has been for over three decades been deeply entrenched in the heart of the film industry. Furthermore, in September 2020 Mr. Downey was announced as the Honorary President of the 2020/2021 jury for the revamped LUX Prize, renamed LUX – the European Audience Film Award by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy (also known as LUX European Audience Film Award).





With an impressive portfolio, he has collaborated with renowned literary figures such as James Ellroy, Colm Tóibín, and David Grossman. His dedication to World Cinema was recognized in Queen Elizabeth's 2021 Birthday Honours List with the prestigious OBE award (Order of the British Empire) which he received from the future King Charles. Moreover, Mr. Downey's influence extends beyond accolades; he has lent his expertise to numerous boards, charities and NGO's and assumed the role of artistic director for some of the world's most esteemed film festivals and organizations.