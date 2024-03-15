Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Turkey's Coast, Killing 20 People

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra)-- At least 20 people were killed when a rubber dinghy carrying migrants capsized off the northern Aegean coast of Turkey on Friday, according to officials.According to Governor Ilhami Aktas, two migrants were saved from the sea by Turkish coast guard officers off the town of Eceabat in the province of Canakkale, while the other two managed to reach the land on their own.The coast guard was still searching the area, he said, and it was unclear how many people were on the boat when it sank.