First Katara Prize For Manuscripts And Archaeological Sites Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara recently announced the launch of the Katara Prize for Manuscripts and Archaeological Sites in the Arab region, in which an Arab country will be selected as the guest for each edition of the prize.

Participation in the inaugural edition will be limited to authenticated manuscripts and research studies on archaeological sites of that country. Participation will be available to participants of all nationalities and not limited to those from the selected country.

The Kingdom of Morocco has been chosen as the guest of honor for the first edition of the Katara prize for manuscripts and archaeological sites, in conjunction with the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

The new prize has two categories, the first is dedicated to conducting research on original manuscripts that have not been previously published, and the second is for the best research study on archaeological sites or landmarks in the Arab region under specific conditions.

A specialized committee will be entrusted with studying and evaluating the manuscripts and archaeological research to select the top three authenticated manuscripts and the top three archaeological research.

The winning works will become the property of Katara Publishing House and the right to publish and distribute them. Submissions for the first edition of the Katara prize for manuscripts and archaeological sites will be accepted starting March 11, until June.