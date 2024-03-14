(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The United Nations has opened registration for the twelfth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF12) to take place from 4 to 8 November in Cairo , Egypt. The global conference will address the future of cities , focusing on sustainable communities. Registration will close on 30 October, and applications for hosting partner-led events on the sidelines of the forum are open until 8 April.

Under the theme“It All Starts at Home: Local Actions for Sustainable Cities and Communities,” WUF12 will explore the transformative power of localized actions. Pictured, the eleventh session in Poland.

The forum is convened by UN-Habitat and co-organized with the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt. WUF comes back to the African continent for the first time after its inaugural session in Nairobi in 2002; this will be the first time that the event is held in a megacity.

The WUF12 will hold discussions on the sustainable development goals, shedding a light on local actions and initiatives to tackle the current global challenges affecting people's daily lives in cities and communities, like habitation, increasing life costs, climate change, provision of basic services, and conflicts.

Applications

Applications for hosting partner-led events , including participation in the Urban Expo, are open. The activities must be in one of the UN's official languages or feature English translation and be in line with the themes of the conference. Activities may include networking events for sharing ideas and strengthening partnerships, collaboration among cities, training, movie screenings, and others.

The UN will do an informational livestream on Tuesday (19) for at 2 pm (BRT) for the Latin America and Caribbean states. The session will be in Spanish. Registration is open at this link .

Information and registration forWUF12:



Translated by Guilherme Miranda

WUF11

The post Registration open for UN forum in Egypt appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .