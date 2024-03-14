The Pennsylvania Diversity Council Announces Its 2024 Pittsburgh Women In Leadership Symposium Woman Of The Year Awardee

(MENAFN- 3BL) PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2024 /3BL/ - The Pennsylvania Diversity Council (PADC) announces Genevieve Oduor, Vice President, Business Development and Diversity Relationship Officer of S&T Bank as its 2024 Pittsburgh Women in Leadership Symposium Woman of the Year awardee. Oduor will be recognized at the annual Pittsburgh Women in Leadership Symposium (WILS) on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 taking place from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET at Robert Morris University. The 2024 Women in Leadership Symposium theme,“Leading with Heart: Empathy, Ethics & Excellence” is a call to action for women to elevate their impact and drive positive change while exploring their identity, leadership and contributions in workplaces and communities.

“We are pleased to announce Genevieve Oduor as our 2024 Pittsburgh Woman of the Year Awardee,” said Onjalai Brown, Senior Partnership Development & Event Programmer for the Pennsylvania Diversity Council.“She embodies the values of service, advocacy for women's equity and leadership. Genevieve's passion for community service and commitment to providing financial literacy education to schools, minority small business owners and individuals showcases how women can lead with heart, empathy and excellence.”

Oduor holds over 21 years of experience in banking. She currently manages S&T's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and leads the company's seven affinity groups called employee resource groups. Oduor also leads various DEI initiatives including DEI educational webinars, the S&T equity in education scholarship and the S&T Bank Women & Allies in Banking Conference.

In addition to her DEI work at S&T Bank, Oduor participates in the Brice Mentorship Program. She mentors future leaders and employees looking to advance their careers within S&T. She is also a mentor in partnership with Nazareth Prep School, guiding high school students into careers in banking.

In 2019, Oduor received the Pennsylvania Banker's Association's Champion for Women Award, as well as the Humanitarian Leader Award from the Unleashing Potential (UP) S&T Bank Leadership Program. In 2022, she received the 2022 Pittsburgh Business Times Women of Influence Award.

“The Women in Leadership Symposium highlights the legacy of excellence and advocacy for women's equity in workplaces and communities,” said Anika Rahman, CEO of the National Diversity Council.“We invite you to join us for the Pittsburgh Women in Leadership Symposium as we lead with heart!”

The conference will feature moderator Mona Dine, Head of Talent Management & Corporate Human Resources & Chief Diversity Officer, United States Steel Corporation and panelists, Melinda Black, Regional Vice President, Ulta Beauty; Lisa Hernandez, Vice President of People and Culture, Robert Morris University; Chatón T. Turner, Esq., Senior Associate Counsel and Vice President Risk Management/Disabilities Services, UPMC; Madelyn Toliver, VP, D&I, PNC Bank; and Tanya Vokes, CEO, Dress for Success Pittsburgh.

Event sponsors include Robert Morris University, S&T Bank, and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). To learn more information about the event visit

please contact Onjalai Brown at ... .

About the National Diversity Council

The National Diversity Council (NDC) is a 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to being both a resource and an advocate for the value of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). Through our nationwide affiliates, events and learning and consulting, the NDC helps organizations create pathways that develop a more inclusive workplace, community and environment. For more information about the National Diversity Council, please visit .

About the Pennsylvania Diversity Council

The Pennsylvania Diversity Council (PADC), a state affiliate of the National Diversity Council, is committed to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Through various events and programs, the PADC serves as a resource for DEIB best practices and leadership development in the Pennsylvania region. For more information about the Pennsylvania Diversity Council, please visit .

Media Contact:

Katrina Glenn

Interim Director of Communications

National Diversity Council

...

###