Kerala: Drug Smuggling Accused Found Dead In Excise Office In Palakkad; Probe On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Palakkad: An accused involved in the smuggling case hanged himself in the lock-up inside the excise office in Palakkad today. The deceased was identified as Shojo John. He was arrested by the excise team for smuggling two kilos of hashish oil.

The Deputy Commissioner of Excise has announced that an investigation has been started into the incident. He said that CCTV footage of the accused hanging himself has been received. The accused hanged himself in the lock-up room at 7 am.



Jyothi, the wife of Shojo, has raised suspicions regarding her husband's death, alleging that it was not a suicide and that the death was mysterious. She questioned the possibility of Shojo taking his own life in an office environment bustling with other officers. The family is eagerly awaiting the post-mortem report for further clarification on the circumstances surrounding Shojo's demise.

The Deputy Commissioner of Excise said that after the inquest, the body will be shifted to Palakkad District Hospital Mortuary.