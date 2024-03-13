Shmyhal Meets With EBRD Leadership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed priorities in the Ukrainian economy with the leadership of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, headed by First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink.

Shmyhal said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EBRD has already invested more than EUR 3 billion in the Ukrainian economy, primarily in support of energy security, infrastructure, the food sector, trade and the private sector.

Shmyhal said the parties had discussed priorities in the economy, including grant support for small and medium-sized businesses, the development of the processing and defense industries, humanitarian demining, and green energy.

Shmyhal added that he had thanked the EBRD team for a significant increase in investments in Ukraine and received an assurance that the EBRD would continue to support the Ukrainian economy.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram