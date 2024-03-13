Ukraine, Finland Hold Another Round Of Talks On Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva has held another round of negotiations with Finland on the signing of a bilateral security agreement.

That's according to the press service of the Presidential Office, Ukrinform reports.

Another round of negotiations with Finland on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement was held in pursuance of the G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian delegation as enshrined in the Decree of the President of Ukraine, is led by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. Today's round was led by Deputy Head of the Office Ihor Zhovkva. The delegation also included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, etc.," the statement reads.

The Finnish side was represented by a delegation of government officials, led by representatives of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The parties continued to work on the draft agreement and outlined its scope and key elements. The schedule for further negotiations was agreed upon.

On March 4, Ukraine began negotiations with Spain on the signing of a bilateral security agreement.