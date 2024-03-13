India receives its very first AI teacher

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, a school in southern India has introduced 'IRIS,' the country's inaugural artificial intelligence (AI)-powered humanoid robot serving as a 'teacher.' Developed by Maker Labs, a leading Indian robotics firm, IRIS is described as a "versatile teaching tool with interactive capabilities," equipped with cutting-edge features to enhance the learning experience. Fitted with an Intel processor and a dedicated co-processor for intricate tasks, users can seamlessly control and interact with the robot through an Android app interface.



IRIS goes beyond conventional teaching methods, incorporating an AI-based voice assistant that delivers "explanations" and imparts "educational content." The robot's capabilities extend to mobility on a wheeled platform, enabling it to move around the classroom, manipulate objects, perform demonstrations, and engage in hands-on learning activities.



The maiden deployment of IRIS took place at the KTCT Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala state, renowned for having the highest literacy rate (94 percent) among all Indian states. Videos released by Maker Labs showcase IRIS, adorned in a traditional Indian 'sari,' actively interacting with students, marking a significant stride in the integration of technology within educational settings.



This development aligns with the broader efforts of the Indian government to harness the potential of AI across various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and education. In a significant move, the cabinet recently approved the 'India AI Mission,' allocating an impressive USD1.2 billion for the next five years. The initiative aims to provide subsidies to indigenous companies working on AI technology, fostering innovation and growth in the sector.



Simultaneously, the government is advancing efforts to bridge linguistic gaps within the diverse Indian population through the development of an AI language model named 'Bhashini.' This initiative seeks to break down barriers arising from the multitude of languages spoken in India. Furthermore, recognizing the potential negative impacts of AI, New Delhi has taken proactive steps to regulate AI-based platforms, mitigating risks such as disinformation and ensuring responsible AI use.



The introduction of IRIS reflects India's commitment to embracing technological advancements in education, paving the way for a new era where AI-enhanced tools play a pivotal role in shaping the learning landscape. As the nation takes bold strides towards integrating AI across various sectors, the 'school teacher' robot signifies a noteworthy step forward in redefining traditional educational paradigms.

MENAFN13032024000045015687ID1107971456