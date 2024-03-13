Lokalee Partners with UXE Security Solutions

(MENAFN- In2 Consulting) Dubai, 13 March 2024: Dubai-based Lokalee, an AI-powered content platform for hotels and holiday homes, has partnered with UXE Security Solutions for the integration of Lokalee into the smart property access app Keyless.



Keyless is a premier solution for seamless access management for property owners, managers, and guests, eliminating the need for physical keys altogether by transforming a smartphone into a key. It is a unique ecosystem that offers convenience, sustainability, and security for both hosts and their guests, creating a safe and secure environment.



The app is launched in association with the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.



With the embedment of Lokalee's innovative content platform, the Keyless app takes a significant step forward in improving the overall guest experience for the short-term rental industry in Dubai. Lokalee’s AI-powered content enables guests to browse and book everything the property and Dubai as a destination has to offer, sourced by Lokal Curators and supported by global partners. Designed to make life simpler and more convenient for guests, Lokalee’s user-friendly platform include features such as digital concierge, tailored itineraries for guest activities, easy access to useful local services, AI trip planner, and a live chat for support.



“The partnership with UXE Security Solutions is of significant importance to us, as it validates Lokalee’s standing as a trusted player in the growing holiday home industry. Being approved as a partner in the Keyless app aligns with our mission to innovate the guest experience while also meeting Dubai’s strict regulatory guidelines,” said Samir Abi Frem, CEO of Advanced Digital Technology and Lokalee.





