Huawei ‘Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ Innovative Application Contest Launched in Partnership with IEEE UAE Section

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, March 13, 2024: As Wi-Fi becomes an inevitable part of individuals and businesses, the new generation of Wi-Fi promises limitless opportunities for end consumers and businesses. Recognizing the critical role of Wi-Fi in shaping the future, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) UAE Section and Huawei have joined forces to launch the groundbreaking Huawei ‘Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ Innovative Application Contest. This collaborative initiative invites ICT practitioners across the Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) to share innovative ideas and explore the best implementation scenarios for the latest Wi-Fi generation—Wi-Fi 7.



Wi-Fi 7, the successor to Wi-Fi 6, promises unparalleled advancements that redefine wireless communication. It boasts an impressive data transmission rate approximately three times faster than its predecessor, ensuring seamless connectivity for streaming 4K and 8K videos, engaging in VR experiences, or facilitating remote office work. Moreover, advanced techniques such as multi-link operation, multi-AP coordination, and coordinated scheduling between access points (APs) significantly reduce latency, enhancing real-time communication and responsiveness.



The transition to Wi-Fi 7 heralds a new era of connectivity, promising substantial benefits for wireless networks. In the Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) region, the Wi-Fi 7 wireless campus network upgrade alone is projected to unleash a billion-dollar market opportunity. Huawei, the industry's first Wi-Fi 7 provider, stands at the forefront of this technological revolution.



The Huawei ‘Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ Innovative Application Contest will help accelerate Wi-Fi 7 adoption across ME&CA. The contest invites customers, partners, research institutes, universities, and analysts to actively explore Wi-Fi 7’s application scenarios and unique values for businesses and societies. By fostering proactive innovation, this concerted effort swiftly elevates industry awareness and acceptance of Wi-Fi 7. Participants will share their ideas through video submissions, aligning with the ease of digital life.



The ’Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ contest winners will be celebrated as Wi-Fi 7 pioneers, receiving prestigious awards and certificates jointly presented by the IEEE UAE Section and Huawei. The top three winners will also enjoy an exclusive invitation to the Huawei Tech Carnival Tour in Baku, Azerbaijan, in May 2024.



Dr. Eesa M. Al Bastaki, honorary Chair of IEEE UAE Section, President of University of Dubai, said, "IEEE and Huawei have a proud tradition of joint efforts to elevate ICT as the foundation for a connected world. We are proud to join Huawei again in co-organizing the ‘Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ competition, which aims to unlock the potential of next-generation Wi-Fi. Our members are excited with the Wi-Fi 7's potential, as it heralds a new era in wireless connectivity when demand for new experiences is at an all-time high."



Shunli Wang, Vice President of Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, said, “Huawei is grateful for the invaluable support extended by IEEE UAE Section and the University of Dubai for the Imagine Wi-Fi 7 content. We are confident that the Imagine Wi-Fi 7 program will inspire creative thinking and lead to the development of innovative applications that explore how Wi-Fi 7 could revolutionize our professional, personal, and cognitive spheres.”



Faisal Ameer Malik, CTO, Huawei Enterprise Business Group ME&CA, said, "At Huawei, we are committed to advancing WLAN standards and shaping the future of wireless connectivity. As the industry's leading Wi-Fi 7 provider, we are excited to launch the Imagine Wi-Fi 7 contest, which encourages proactive exploration of Wi-Fi 7's application scenarios and unique values. Our joint effort with customers will contribute to industry innovation and elevate Wi-Fi 7 as the new benchmark for wireless connectivity."



As the world's first vendor to launch an enterprise Wi-Fi 7 solution, Huawei's commitment to advancing WLAN standards is unmatched. Ranked No. 1 in cumulative contributions to both WLAN standards and Wi-Fi 7 standards, Huawei has solidified its position as the world's Wi-Fi 7 leader. Notably, Huawei was named a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure and received the "Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network 2023" Award at the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Industry Awards 2023.



The Wi-Fi 7 era has officially dawned, with the Wi-Fi Alliance releasing the Wi-Fi 7 certification standard. Huawei's pioneering efforts position it as the trailblazer for this transformative technology. As Wi-Fi 7 gains momentum, Huawei remains steadfast in shaping the future of wireless connectivity.



Huawei continuously promotes the application of the Wi-Fi 7 standard technology in the enterprise market. This enables a continuous upgrade of customers' network experience in many sectors, including education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more. The ‘Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ contest is part of the company's vision to build the industry ecosystem by driving innovation and openly collaborating with all stakeholders for shared success.





