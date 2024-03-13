Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2024-2032, Size, Share, Growth, Report, And Forecast | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global remote patient monitoring market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during 2024-2032.

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) employs cutting-edge technology to remotely oversee a patient's health status. It encompasses the gathering, analysis, and transmission of patient data to healthcare providers, facilitating continuous tracking of vital signs, symptoms, and other health indicators. This innovative method has become increasingly vital in modern healthcare, addressing the escalating demand for personalized, instantaneous care. RPM typically incorporates diverse home-based devices and sensors, such as wearable fitness trackers, blood pressure monitors, and glucose meters. These devices gather data, which is securely transmitted to healthcare professionals for real-time evaluation, enabling prompt interventions and adjustments to treatment strategies. Consequently, this approach minimizes the necessity for frequent in-person consultations and hospital admissions.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Trends and Drivers:

The rise in the aging population globally is resulting in an increase in chronic diseases, necessitating continuous monitoring of healthcare. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) plays a crucial role in effectively managing chronic conditions, thereby stimulating market expansion. Moreover, RPM contributes to cost reduction in healthcare by lowering hospital readmissions, emergency room visits, and the necessity for face-to-face consultations. This potential for cost savings serves as a significant incentive for healthcare providers and payers to embrace RPM. Furthermore, the pandemic has hastened the adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring solutions due to their ability to provide safer patient care while reducing exposure to viruses. This heightened recognition and acceptance have propelled market growth. Additionally, patients are taking a more proactive approach towards their health and are increasingly inclined towards the convenience of RPM, enabling them to manage their conditions from the comfort of their homes. This growing demand is pushing healthcare providers to offer RPM services as well.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Device Type:



Blood Pressure Monitor

Glucose Monitor

Heart Rate Monitor

Pulse Oximeters

Respiratory Monitor Others

Breakup by Application:



Cancer Treatment

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment and Monitoring

Diabetes Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring Others

Breakup by End-Use:



Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Abbott Laboratories

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Dexcom, Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

OSI Systems Inc. Roche Holding AG

