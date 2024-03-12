Ancient Buddhist Temple Discovered In Northern China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
A Buddhist temple dating back to the time of the Northern Wei
Dynasty (386-534 AD) was found in Shanxi Province in northern
China, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
According to the Shanxi Archaeological Institute, an ancient
monument, presumably a royal temple, was discovered about 300
meters from the ruins of the palace of the Northern Wei
Dynasty.
The researchers found a square hole with pearls and copper rings
in the center of the temple. At the same time, there were more than
200 Buddhist statues inside, some of which were painted and some
decorated with gold. It is believed that the walls of the temple
were painted with paintings.
MENAFN12032024000195011045ID1107968607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.