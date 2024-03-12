Ancient Buddhist Temple Discovered In Northern China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A Buddhist temple dating back to the time of the Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534 AD) was found in Shanxi Province in northern China, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

According to the Shanxi Archaeological Institute, an ancient monument, presumably a royal temple, was discovered about 300 meters from the ruins of the palace of the Northern Wei Dynasty.

The researchers found a square hole with pearls and copper rings in the center of the temple. At the same time, there were more than 200 Buddhist statues inside, some of which were painted and some decorated with gold. It is believed that the walls of the temple were painted with paintings.