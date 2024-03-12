Aqaba Port: We Seek Best Services To Attract Investors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, March 12 (Petra) -- Director General of Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management (ACPOM) Mahmoud Khalifat said that the main port of Aqaba and berths are offering all facilities and services to attract foreign investments and business."The port today is a Jordanian success story, whose features are being consolidated every day, thanks to the efforts of the port's cadres and skilled manpower in various specializations," he said in a press release after a ship of Iraqi investors docked at the port Monday evening carrying 7,000 heads of Brazilian cattle.He hailed security services for their cooperation, facilities and response.Iraqi investors thanked port authorities for the speed and logistical, technical and administrative facilities.