'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer': Director Rojin Thomas Feels Privileged To Have Anushka Shetty On Board; Read On

Actress Anushka Shetty is all set to grace the screens of Malayalam cinema with her debut in 'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer'. Directed by Rojin Thomas, this highly anticipated horror thriller has garnered attention for its storyline and stellar cast.

The news of Anushka's involvement in the project had been circulating for some time, fueling anticipation among fans. Director Rojin Thomas has confirmed the speculation by sharing official pictures from the sets, expressing his honor in collaborating with the actress on this cinematic journey.

Rojin Thomas social media post

Taking to his Instagram account on March 11, Rojin Thomas shared glimpses from the sets of 'Kathanar', featuring Anushka Shetty alongside the director and the rest of the team. In the pictures, Anushka radiates joy as she holds a bouquet and poses with an idol of Lord Krishna, symbolizing the auspicious beginning of her Malayalam film career.

The announcement of Anushka's participation in 'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer' has ignited excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate witnessing the actress's performance in this epic tale. On social media, fans express their enthusiasm for seeing Anushka Shetty in a new cinematic avatar.

'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer'

'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer' revolves around the life of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary 9th-century priest known for his mystical powers. Jayasurya leads the cast in this narrative, set to captivate audiences with its storyline and visuals.

Originally intended to be produced by Vijay Babu of Friday Film House, the project is now under the banner of Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam movie. With plans for a multilingual release, including Malayalam, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, and other languages, the film aims to reach a diverse audience across the country.

Anushka Shetty



In addition to her upcoming Malayalam debut, Anushka Shetty was last seen in the 2023 Telugu film 'Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty', a delightful comedy that garnered praise for its chemistry and entertaining storyline.