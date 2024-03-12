Digital Badges Market Share, Growth, And Research Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“Digital Badges Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on digital badges market growth . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global digital badges market size reached US$ 191.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 851.3 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.04% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Digital Badges Industry:



Increasing Recognition of Informal Learning:

The rise of digital badges is significantly driven by the increasing recognition and valuation of informal learning and non-traditional education paths. As the job market evolves, employers are looking beyond traditional degrees to skills and competencies that candidates can demonstrate. Digital badges provide a way to certify and communicate these abilities in a verifiable manner. They allow learners to showcase their skills acquired through online courses, workshops, and other informal learning settings, making them more attractive to potential employers. This shift towards skill-based hiring practices encourages individuals and educational institutions to adopt digital badges as a means to document and share learning achievements.

Advancements in Technology and Education Platforms:

Technological advancements have made the creation, issuance, and verification of digital badges easier and more cost-effective. Education technology platforms integrate digital badge systems, allowing learners to earn badges seamlessly as they complete courses or achieve certain milestones. These platforms also enable institutions and organizations to design and issue their badges, fostering a more personalized and engaging learning experience. The proliferation of mobile devices and cloud-based services further supports the accessibility and portability of digital badges, making them available anytime, anywhere.

Demand for Continuous Professional Development:

In today's rapidly changing job market, there is a growing need for continuous professional development. Professionals must continually update their skills to remain relevant and competitive. Digital badges serve as a flexible and scalable way to document ongoing learning and professional development efforts. They provide individuals with a way to continuously showcase their evolving skill set and knowledge base to employers, peers, and professional networks. This demand for lifelong learning fuels the growth of digital badges as a means for individuals to demonstrate their commitment to professional growth.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.



Accredible

Badge List

Badgecraft

Basno

Credly, Inc. (Pearson plc)

Instructure, Inc.

Nocti Business Solutions RedCritter Corp.

Digital Badges Market Report Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, component, and end user.

By Type:



Participation

Recognition

Achievement

Contribution Certification

Certification represented the largest segment by type in the digital badges market as it provides a verifiable, portable, and digital way of recognizing achievements and skills, appealing to both educational institutions and employers.

By Component:



Platform

Services

Professional Services Managed Services

The platform component dominated the largest segment as it serves as the foundational technology enabling the creation, issuance, and management of digital badges, catering to the needs of a wide range of issuers and recipients.

By End Use:



Academic

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

The academic sector emerged as the top end-use segment due to the increasing adoption of digital badges in educational institutions as a means to motivate students, recognize their accomplishments, and provide a digital record of their skills and achievements.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

North America was the largest market by region, attributed to the high level of digital literacy, the presence of numerous educational and professional development organizations adopting digital badges, and the region's early and rapid adoption of new technologies in education and workforce development.

Digital Badges Market Trends:

Digital badges cater to the trend towards personalized learning by allowing learners to curate their educational pathways according to their interests, career goals, and learning pace. Compared to traditional educational credentials, which often follow a one-size-fits-all model, digital badges enable individuals to acquire and display badges that specifically represent their unique skills and competencies. This customization enhances learner engagement and motivation, as individuals can see tangible evidence of their progress and achievements. Furthermore, the granularity of digital badges helps learners identify specific areas for improvement or further development, fostering a more targeted and effective learning experience.



