Film On Cultural Heritage Of Western Azerbaijanis Presented In Tashkent

The Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan has hosted the
event "Cultural heritage and monuments created by the Azerbaijani
people in Western Azerbaijan".
The photo exhibition "Cultural Heritage and Monuments Created by
the Azerbaijani People in Western Azerbaijan" opened its doors to
centre visitors as part of the event, Azernews reports.
The photo exhibition reflects the historical and religious
monuments of Azerbaijan in Yerevan, Goycha, Zangazur, Darelayaz,
etc.
Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan, Samir
Abbasov, spoke about the great culture and national heritage of the
Azerbaijani people for thousands of years in Western
Azerbaijan.
It was noted that over a hundred-year historical period, the
Armenians carried out several deportations of Western Azerbaijanis
from their ancestral lands, which is a historical injustice.
"Their rights must be restored, and they must return to their
homeland. We want to ensure these rights peacefully, and all
international conventions recognise this right," he said.
Samir Abbasov also expressed confidence that our compatriots
will sooner or later return to their native lands.
Next, the creative team of the documentary film "Tree of
Generations" addressed the event. The documentary is dedicated to
the theme of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native
lands and was filmed by the Network of the Azerbaijani Journalists
Public Association.
The film's screenwriter, Ayaz Mirzaev, and producer, Elnur
Niftaliev, expressed gratitude to the creative team for organising
the screening of the film.
After the screening of the documentary, representatives of the
Western Azerbaijan Community in Uzbekistan noted that Azerbaijanis
have the right to return to their ancestral lands and that
Azerbaijanis have created a great cultural heritage by living in
these territories for thousands of years. Representatives of the
community emphasised that they believe in returning to their native
lands.
There was also a meeting with the creative team of the
documentary film at the Uzbekistan Union of Journalists and the
National Association of Non-Governmental Non-Profit Organisations
of Uzbekistan.
The film "Tree of Generations" was shot as part of the
documentary film project "We want to return to our homeland",
implemented with the financial support of the Azerbaijan Agency for
State Support to NGOs. The film aroused great interest among
viewers.