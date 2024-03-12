Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Visits Azerbaijan`S Milli Majlis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Milli
Majlis, Azernews reports.
Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova welcomed the Kazakh
President.
The President of Kazakhstan toured the meeting hall of the Milli
Majlis.
Addressing the gathering, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted
the significance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit
to Azerbaijan and the meetings held with President Ilham Aliyev,
noting the attention and importance to these events in Azerbaijan.
She underlined that this visit underscores the friendly and
brotherly ties of the two nations, contributing to the further
strengthening and expansion of bilateral relations.
She noted that the Azerbaijani and Kazakh peoples are bound
together by the shared cultural and moral roots.
Emphasizing the interparliamentary ties between the two
countries, the Speaker hailed mutual collaboration between the
higher legislative bodies. She described it as a factor with
significant and positive impacts on bilateral and multilateral
relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
Underlining the significance of mutual engagement within
international organizations, Sahiba Gafarova expressed concerns
over recent instances of double standards and trends of
Islamophobia. The chairman of the Milli Majlis also recalled
President Ilham Aliyev's speech at a swearing-in ceremony, where he
highlighted cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States as
a priority.
Sahiba Gafarova stressed the need for parliamentarians to unite
their efforts in further strengthening TURKPA. President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan
are strategic partners and allied countries, emphasizing the
special obligations that come with this status.
Highlighting the increasing influence of Azerbaijan in the
region, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his country's keen
interest in cooperation across all sectors with Azerbaijan. He
recalled that the main topics of discussion with President Ilham
Aliyev included cooperation in oil and gas, logistics, digital
technologies, industry, and other relevant fields.
The President of Kazakhstan lauded the cooperation between the
two countries in transport and logistics, including the Middle
Corridor and other projects. Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the strong
relations and close contacts between the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan
and both the Parliamentary Assembly and the Senate of
Kazakhstan.
The sides exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual
interest.
