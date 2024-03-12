El Gouna, Heazy Skate Park Join Forces To Build Africa's Largest Skate Park

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

El Gouna, a sustainable and integrated town by the Red Sea developed by Orascom Development, has partnered with Heazy Skate Park to create the largest skate park in Africa. The partnership was announced during the Egypt Sports Expo, with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. This collaboration aims to establish a world-class skate park in El Gouna, reflecting the town's commitment to becoming a central hub for various sports, culture, and arts events. The construction of the skate park is expected to start later this year, and the grand opening is planned for 2025.

This partnership is in line with El Gouna's vision to become a premier destination for diverse local and international sports events. By establishing Heazy Skate Park in El Gouna, the town will promote the sport of skating in the African continent and attract regional and global skating enthusiasts and professionals. The park will also support sports tourism in Egypt and foster economic and social development in one of the country's largest governorates.

Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna, said:“In El Gouna, we are dedicated to improving our services and recreational activities to cater to the different interests of our diverse customer base. We aspire to offer a wide range of activities and sports for both amateurs and professionals, positioning El Gouna as a hub for various sports, culture, and arts events in Egypt and Africa.”

Amer added,“Through our partnership with Heazy Skate Park, we aim to create an outstanding experience for skating enthusiasts, providing them with the opportunity to practice their favorite sport professionally. With the pleasant weather in El Gouna throughout the year and the diverse facilities the town offers, guests will enjoy a unique experience in one of the most prominent destinations in the region.”

Mohamed Aboulfotouh, Chairperson of Heazy Skate Park, said:“The skating communities have already shown their excitement about the arrival of this long-awaited park, and with the collaborative efforts from all parties involved, we are turning this dream into reality. It's not just a skate park; it's a commitment to the development and support of skating as a significant sport. We are thrilled to introduce Heazy Skate Park to Africa for the first time in El Gouna, providing a space for the skating community and fostering the growth of the sport.”

Martim de Barros, Founder and Project Manager, highlighted the groundbreaking nature of the project, saying:“Heazy Skate Park signifies a revolutionary transformation for society, and we firmly believe it will act as a magnet for talent, attracting both amateurs and professionals. This initiative is poised to make a significant contribution to the overall development of skateboarding in Africa.”