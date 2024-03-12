La Martiniere College Terminates 11 Teachers For Indiscipline

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 12 (IANS) The prestigious La Martiniere College of Lucknow has terminated the services of 11 teachers for staging a protest against the principal and conspiring to have him removed, according to a statement issued on behalf of the 179-year-old institution.

The action was taken after a month-long enquiry, the statement added.

The tenure of the incumbent principal, Carlyle McFarland, who has been at the helm for 12 years and has been credited with restoring the ancient building and improving facilities for students, ended on December 12, 2023.

As per tradition, the principal usually continues till March 31, the last day of the academic session, and Gary Dominic Everett joined the school as principal designate, with effect from February 1.

“In December 2023, some staff members attempted to oust the college principal by locking his office doors, pasting posters, engaging in riotous behaviour, and holding a press conference where they levelled allegations against him,” said a press release issued by McFarland.

“An enquiry was conducted as per the procedure and the final order of dismissal is the corollary of that enquiry report. A reasoned order has been issued to each employee. It is significant to note that among those charge sheeted in the matter was G Lobo, head, middle school, who thereafter resigned.

“An enquiry is underway for the involvement of Adrian Michael, bursar of the college, who has been issued a separate show cause notice,” it added.

On their part, the terminated teachers – who were all barred from teaching since December 2023 -- questioned the legality of McFarland's order because, Everett joined the college as principal designate from February 1, and all administrative and financial proposals of the college were to be moved through him.

The teachers said they would appeal before the local committee of governors headed by the senior judge of the High Court, Justice AR Masoodi.

The teachers also alleged that the principal took the action due to personal enmity.

“He was angry with us for raising the issue of the Seventh pay scale on the day of his retirement. There are serious allegations of financial irregularities and corruption levelled against him by the officials in the past,” they claimed.

When contacted, the trustees refused to make any comment on the issue. However, one of the trustees said that the termination of 11 teachers was a sensitive matter, and he would only be able to comment if the query came to him through the proper channels.