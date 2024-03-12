Ayodhya Ram Temple: Now You Can Watch Live Telecast Of Aarti Every Day. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Devotees of Ramlala can watch the live telecast of AArti directly from Ayodhya every day. Doordarshan National will telecast the daily aarti from Ram Temple in Ayodhya at 6:30 AM every day Ayodhya Ram Temple was opened to the public on 23 January after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held on 22 January by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the construction of the Ram temple complex will be completed by December this year Sinha says Ayodhya Ram temple saw visitors dip 'from 5 lakh to 5,000'Anil Mishra, member of the temple trust told PTI news agency that more than 3,500 additional workers will be deployed soon to speed up the construction of the remaining two floors of the three-storey temple building said that there will be a total of five peaks in the temple. Three of them have been prepared before the consecration ceremony with the main peak being built 161 feet high with a layer of gold on it Mandir ropes in SBI's counting machines as it receives ₹25 crore donationsAt the complex of the Ram Temple, six gods and goddesses will be built along the parkota from the construction of the temle complex, the road from Tedhi Bazaar at the western end of the Ram Janmabhoomi to a post office via Ashrafi Bhawan and Vibhishan Kund will be widened by 15 metres, Ayodhya's District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said Ram temple is closed for an hour in the afternoon every day to give \"rest to the deity\".Ayodhya Ram Mandir to remain shut for an hour daily. Check timings hereRecently, the temple trust has increased the time of 'darshan' from 6 am to 10 pm January 23, the deity was woken up at 4 am for morning rituals. It takes around two hours before devotees are allowed to have 'darshan'.So far around 75 lakh devotees have visited the temple since the consecration of Ram Lalla idol on 22 January. And, during the weekend, more than two lakh devotees are visiting the temple, an official added.



