Corvettes Being Built In Türkiye To Contribute To Ukraine Becoming Real Naval Power - Army Spokesperson

should in the future become part of the fleet of Ukraine as a maritime power that should be able to ensure the safety of international shipping in its waters and defend itself against enemies.

The head of the joint press center of Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk, spoke of this on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We understand that we need protection from aerial, sea, and submarine threats. These conclusions have been drawn. We managed to exert pressure on the rather powerful Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation and drive their fleet to their bases. Now we need to think what we do next. do. Because we really are a maritime power, we have access to two seas and we have to protect our interests in our territorial waters as well. And all these ships that are currently being built and will arrive in Ukraine in the future are precisely called to implement this function – so that Ukraine defended itself no longer post-factum, but became a fairly strong naval power state capable of defending itself and ensuring the safety of international maritime navigation in our waters," Humeniuk said.

Zelensky inspects Hetman Ivan Mazepabeing built for Ukraine in Türkiye

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during an official visit to Türkiye, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine saw the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette, which is being built for Ukraine's Navy in a shipyard near Istanbul and also inspected the construction of the second Ada-type corvette, which was named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi.

In December 2023, the UK government announced it would donate to Ukraine two Sandown-class minesweepers.