Kiev willing to approve EU restrictions on food shipments

(MENAFN) In an effort to resolve ongoing disputes with Poland, Ukraine is expressing its willingness to accept trade restrictions with the European Union (EU) while urging the bloc to implement a ban on Russian food imports, according to a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday.



Ukrainian Trade Minister Taras Kachka indicated that Kiev is open to limitations on its agricultural supplies, suggesting a managed approach to trade flows with the European Union.



However, Kachka emphasized that the European Union should reciprocate by imposing restrictions on imports, particularly grain, from Russia and Belarus.



Kachka acknowledged the possibility of a transitional period where trade restrictions between Ukraine and the European Union could be carefully managed. He highlighted that, for wheat, it is Russia rather than Ukraine that poses challenges for Polish farmers. The proposed approach seeks to address concerns raised by European Union member states, particularly Poland, regarding the impact of Ukrainian agricultural produce flooding Eastern European markets, destabilizing local economies, and adversely affecting farmers.



In 2022, the European Union removed tariffs and quotas for Ukrainian agricultural products to facilitate the shipment of Ukrainian grain to global markets. However, this move resulted in an influx of supplies into Eastern European countries, triggering market instability and posing a threat to local farmers' livelihoods. In response, Warsaw unilaterally blocked Ukrainian food products from its markets, attempting to address challenges arising from the European Union's decision to open borders to Ukrainian imports.



The trade tensions escalated in February, with Ukrainian farmers initiating protests nationwide, including a nearly complete blockade of border crossings, leading to disruptions at ports and on roads. The situation escalated further when protesting farmers reportedly attacked a train transporting Ukrainian grain, causing approximately 180 tons of it to spill onto the ground.



The evolving dynamics underscore the complexities surrounding trade relations between Ukraine and the European Union, with both sides seeking a balanced resolution that addresses concerns while fostering a mutually beneficial trade environment. The proposal to restrict Russian food imports is a notable element in Ukraine's strategy, emphasizing the broader geopolitical context and regional dynamics shaping the trade landscape in Eastern Europe. As negotiations unfold, finding common ground on trade restrictions and balancing the interests of all stakeholders remains a key challenge for both Ukraine and the European Union.





