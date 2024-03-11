Real Madrid secures 4-0 win over Celta Vigo as Arda Guler scores debut goal in La Liga

(MENAFN) Real Madrid dominated Celta Vigo with a 4-0 victory in a Spanish La Liga match on Sunday, with Turkish talent Arda Guler scoring his debut goal for Real in stoppage time.



Despite the absence of suspended Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid showcased their strength with goals from Vinicius Junior and the promising Guler at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.



In the second half, Celta Vigo's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and defender Carlos Dominguez inadvertently scored own goals, contributing to Real Madrid's commanding win.



Guler, the Turkish midfielder who joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in July, showcased his skills by netting the fourth goal against Celta Vigo.



Real Madrid's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, lauded Guler's performance in the post-match comments.



"He didn't play very much, three minutes. I was convinced that he could do something, and he produced a move of great talent. He is a great talent and those of us who watch him every day can see that he's improved a lot in recent times," Ancelotti declared.



"He works with more intensity and has shown his quality. He's got a good future here, and nobody here thinks otherwise," he further mentioned.



Guler expressed his excitement, stating that he was "thrilled" to have scored his inaugural goal for Real Madrid.



"It was fantastic to score in such a stunning atmosphere. I'm thrilled to have scored my first goal, thanks to everyone who has supported me. I hope there will be many more to come and I will work hard to make it happen," he declared.

