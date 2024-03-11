Azerbaijani MP Makes Proposal For Facilitating Traffic On Baku-Sumgait Road

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
The suggestion is to make the Baku-Sumgayit road 2-3 stories
high.
According to Azernews, MP Fazail Agamaly said this during public
hearings in the National Assembly's Committee on Economic Policy,
Industry, and Entrepreneurship.
"Although the Baku-Sumgayit road has 6 lanes, it becomes 2 lanes
in the capital, causing congestion. I left Novxani at 8:00 to come
to the National Assembly today and arrived just 5 minutes before
10. This happens every day. To eliminate this, we can build roads
with 2-3 stories using lightweight construction, similar to those
in Japan," he noted.
"The issue of parking is related to the shortcomings allowed
during the establishment of road infrastructure in the past. To
alleviate congestion in the city, personal small cars can be
allowed to park at parking lots or even up to the metro. Later,
people can switch to public transportation. This was implemented at
that time," added the deputy.
The Baku-Sumgayit road, a crucial transportation artery, has
recently become a focal point for discussion and potential
development. The proposal to elevate this significant route to 2-3
stories aims to address current challenges and enhance overall
transportation efficiency.
Despite the road having six lanes, a bottleneck occurs in the
capital, leading to congestion. This issue was raised during public
hearings in the National Assembly's Committee on Economic Policy,
Industry, and Entrepreneurship by MP Fazail Agamali. He emphasised
the need for innovative solutions, suggesting a construction
approach reminiscent of Japan's multi-story roads to alleviate
traffic problems.
The proposal not only focuses on the physical expansion of the
road but also touches upon related issues such as parking and
overall urban infrastructure. Agamali pointed out that addressing
the shortcomings in past road infrastructure development could
contribute to easing congestion. Additionally, he suggested
allowing personal small cars to park in designated areas or even
near metro stations, promoting a shift towards public
transportation.
The ongoing discussions surrounding the Baku-Sumgayit road
underscore the importance of strategic planning and infrastructure
improvements to meet the growing demands of a dynamic and bustling
region. As stakeholders consider the proposal, the potential
transformation of this key transportation route could significantly
impact the daily lives of commuters and contribute to the overall
development of the surrounding areas.
