Oscar 2024: Complete List Of Winners Oppenheimer Dominates With Best Picture Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy Win

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Oscar 2024: The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. On March 11, the prestigious award ceremony began at 4:30 AM (India time). Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show for the fourth time.\"Oppenheimer\" led the way with 13 nominations in big categories like Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, including both supporting roles and cinematography.

The movie eventually turned out to be a dominant force even in terms of wins as Christopher Nolan won Best Director and Cillian Murphy Best Actor, also winning Best Picture out the complete list of winners:Best PictureOppenheimerBest DirectorChristopher Nolan - OppenheimerBest ActorCillian Murphy - OppenheimerBest ActressEmma Stone - Poor ThingsBest Supporting ActorRobert Downey Jr. - OppenheimerBest Supporting ActressDa'Vine Joy Randolph - The HoldoversBest Adapted ScreenplayAmerican FictionBest Original ScreenplayAnatomy of a FallBest CinematographyOppenheimerBest Production DesignPoor ThingsBest Visual EffectsGodzilla Minus OneBest Costume DesignPoor ThingsBest Makeup and HairstylingPoor ThingsBest SoundThe Zone of InterestBest Film EditingOppenheimerBest Original ScoreOppenheimerBest Original Song"What Was I Made For" - BarbieBest International Feature FilmThe Zone of Interest (UK)Best Animated Feature FilmThe Boy and the HeronBest Animated Short FilmWar Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and YokoBest Live-Action Short FilmThe Wonderful Story of Henry SugarBest Documentary Short FilmThe Last Repair ShopBest Documentary Feature Film20 Days in Mariupol

