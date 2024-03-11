The 48Th Kuwaiti Planeload Of Aid For Gaza Arrives In Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's 48th plane loaded with relief supplies for the Palestinians in Gaza arrived at the Marka International airport in Jordan's Capital Amman, carrying 40 tons of food sent by Al-Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charitable Works.

Ambassador of Kuwait to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri stated to KUNA and Kuwait TV after the plane's arrival that it is a continuation of the directives of the Kuwaiti leadership to support the brothers in the Gaza Strip, due to the blatant Israeli occupation aggression as well as starvation, the effects of which have become evident recently on Palestinian people.

The relief aid is an extended series of Kuwaiti popular and official support, which has stood with the Palestinian cause since its beginnings and struggle of the brotherly Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli occupation, added Al-Marri.

He noted that the aid that arrived Sunday will be sent urgently in coordination with the Jordanian Air Force and the Hashemite Charitable Organization to ensure its arrival in Gaza as soon as possible.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all the efforts exerted by the concerned authorities, in Kuwaiti and Jordanian, to facilitate and operate the Kuwaiti relief bridge.

In turn, Director of Al-Salam Society Dhari Al-Buaijan said in a statement that the association is keen to provide the appropriate quality of food to be air dropped on Gaza.

Al-Buaijan appreciated the great Kuwaiti efforts made by the Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Social Affairs in supporting charitable and humanitarian societies towards supporting Palestinians, praising the role of the Jordanian side in facilitating the process of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip. (end)

