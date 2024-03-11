PATA Gold Awards 2024 Open For Submissions

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Bangkok

– The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has officially opened submissions for the prestigious PATA Gold Awards 2024. Travel industry professionals are invited to submit outstanding projects and initiatives for consideration until April 30, 2024.



The PATA Gold Awards, now celebrating its 40th edition and graciously hosted by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) for the 29th consecutive year, seeks to honour exceptional achievements across various sectors within the Asia Pacific travel industry and motivate continued excellence in the future of tourism worldwide.



This year's award ceremony, which will take place during PATA Travel Mart (PTM 2024) in Bangkok, Thailand, will name Two Grand Title Winners in two main categories: Marketing, and Sustainability and Social Responsibility. A total of 25 Gold Awards will be presented to outstanding projects making remarkable contributions to the industry.

Ms Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, said,“We are looking forward to seeing the latest great initiatives of tourism stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific, in marketing as well as sustainable and social responsibility, which are so important to keep on rejuvenating our industry. As Macao moves towards more tourism diversification, it is an honor to support the PATA Gold Awards and contribute to showcase how the tourism industry can be a positive engine to build a better future.”

"PATA extends its sincere gratitude to the Macao Government Tourism Office for their unwavering support and partnership. Their continued dedication to fostering excellence in the travel industry is truly commendable,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid.“As another exciting season of the PATA Gold Awards begins, all travel industry professionals are encouraged to seize this opportunity to showcase their remarkable projects and initiatives. Let's continue to drive innovations, promote sustainable development, and establish a new height for Asia Pacific tourism industry standards."