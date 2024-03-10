Min. Of Oil Calls For Addressing Environmental Issues Linked To Oil, Gas Industries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi called on Sunday for addressing issues recently raised about industry of gas and oil, "fossil resources" harmful to invironment and should be replaced with other sources of energy.

Al-Aqiti, after concluding his visit to the OAPEC Headquarter and meeting its Chief Jamal Al-Loughani, confirmed the importance of strengthening relations between OAPEC and the State of Kuwait.

In a press statement, he praised the various activities done by the Organization, saying that "OAPEC in one of the unique and pioneering organizations".

He also praised the positive measures within the framework of improving and activating the organization's work, restructuring it, and expand its activities to include more energy resources and follow up with other issues such as climate change and energy transformations.

He explained that energy policy makers and decision makers in the oil and gas producing and exporting countries are facing great challenges to maintain their interests and have to defend them in a way that doesn't negatively affect the environment.

During the visit, Minister Al-Atiqi reviewed the activities and tasks of the general secretariat of OAPEC, its periodic reports, forums, conferences, and training sources.

He also reviewed the plan to develop the organization's business and restructure it in line with the global developments taking place in the global energy industry. (end)

