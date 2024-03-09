Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2: R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn's Movie Collection Surge, Mints Over ₹18 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shaitaan movie directed by Vikas Bahl featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan in the lead roles has seen surge in its collection on Day 2. The film released on Friday has performed well again and early estimates show that the film collected ₹18.25 crore in India, Sacnilk reported. With this, the total collection now stands at ₹33 crore in India net. As per the report, the film had an overall occupancy of 33.65 percent in Hindi Read: From 'Shaitaan' to 'Showtime', list of movies, OTT releases this weekThe film is a Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film \"Vash\", which was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. The supernatural thriller revolves around the concept of black magic.

Also Read: Telugu movie 'HanuMan' marks 50-day theatrical run amid OTT release uncertaintySpeaking of its reviews, users on X gave posititive reviews to the film. A user wrote,“A powerful edge-of-the-seat thriller with outstanding performances by Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The film drags you in its stride. Go & Watch the Film before you miss out this cinematic horror masterpiece.\" \"Tense and gripping moments few and far in between. Climax disappointing,\" another wrote on X.Also Read: Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 1: R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn's movie mints ₹14.5 croreEarlier, during the trailer launch, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn had said that horror and supernatural stories are among his favourite genres and was thrilled to explore it again in \"Shaitaan\" after the success of his 2003 hit \"Bhoot\". \"It's not that we (superstars) don't want to do horror films. If we get something interesting, then why not?... I like this genre and I was waiting to explore it again. When I did 'Bhoot' we got a lot of appreciation after that I didn't get any script that was good in this genre,\" Devgn said at the trailer launch event of \"Shaitaan\", he said as quoted by PTI.

Also Read: Shaitaan movie review: 'Chills, shock value, promising..,' netizens react on Ajay Devgn-starrer movieThe film produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Film and Panorama Studios, respectively. It is also produced by Jio Studios. As per PTI report, Pathak also revealed that the team already has plans to make the second part of \"Shaitaan\".(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

