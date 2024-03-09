War Update: Ukraine Repels 43 Russian Attacks In Four Directions - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since day-start on Saturday, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 43 enemy assaults in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions, almost half of them in the latter area.

That's according to an evening update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, seen by Ukrinform.

In total, 58 combat clashes took place along the front line during the day.

Ukraine's Air Force hit eight Russian manpower and equipment clusters, while missile units hit three targets: a manpower cluster, an e-warfare system, and an air defense system.

In total, the Russian invasion army launched three missile attacks and 61 airstrikes, as well as 70 rocket salvos, on Ukraine's positions and at populated areas.

As a result of enemy attacks, civilians were wounded and killed, and civil infrastructure sustained damage.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation has not changed significantly as no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were spotted.

It has been established that certain units of the Belarus armed forces of Belarus are performing routine tasks near the border with Ukraine.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: Russia maintains its military presence near the border, going for subversive and reconnaissance missions and shelling populated areas from across the border.

Russian airstrikes targeted Hraniv in Kharkiv region.

About 40 settlements in the said two directions were hit by Russian artillery and mortars, including Yeline, Baranivka, Bleshnia, and Buchky of Chernihiv region, Volfyne, Katerynivka, Zapsillia and Porozok of Sumy region, Huryiv Kozachok, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky, and Ambarne of Kharkiv region.

Kupiansk direction: the Russians did not run offensive (assault) operations but attacked populated areas. In particular, Russia's tactical aviation hit the area of Synkivka in Kharkiv region.

More than 10 towns and villages in the Kupiansk direction came under artillery and mortar fire, among them Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv region.

Lyman direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the Terni and Spirne areas of Donetsk region where Russian troops tried to break through the defenses.

Russians airstrikes targeted the area of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Novosadove, Terni, Yampolivka, and Mykolaivka in Donetsk Region.

About 15 settlements in the Lyman area were hit by the invaders' artillery and mortars, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Terni ̧ Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka areas of Donetsk region, where the Russians tried to improve their tactical position.

Russian airstrikes targeted Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, and Druzhba in Donetsk region.

Russian artillery and mortars shelled 10 settlements in the Bakhmut direction, including Mykolayivka, Vasyikivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and New York of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychiv, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region.

The areas of Oleksandropil, Novo-oleksandrivka, and Novobakhmutivka of Donetsk region were hit by Russian tactical aviation.

About 15 settlements in the Avdiivka area were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Prohres, Vovche, Zhelanne, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, and Umanske in Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka direction: Ukraine's defenders continue to hold back Russian troops in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. Supported by aviation, the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses 21 times.

Russian airstrikes hit the area of Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, and Vuhledar of Donetsk region.

The Russians directed artillery and mortar fire at more than 20 settlements in the Novopavlivka direction, including Krasnohorivka, Berestki, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Zolota Nyva, and Blahodatne in Donetsk region.

Orikhiv direction: the Russian army six times attacked the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the areas of Robotyne and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

About 20 settlements in this direction came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson directionL the Russians shelled the areas of over 20 settlements, employing mortars and artillery. These include Kherson, Osokorivka, Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Tokarivka, Antonivka, and Stanislav in Kherson region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's border guards warn that the threat of Russian subversive groups trying to penetrate the border in the country's north remains in place.