UN Chief: 70 Percent Of Syrians Need Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 9 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated Saturday that 16.7 million people, equivalent to 70 percent of the total Syrian population, will require humanitarian assistance in 2024.

"Roughly half the pre-war population remains displaced inside or outside Syria," the UN chief said in statement on the occasion of the thirteenth anniversary of the eruption of the Syrian conflict.

"Entire communities are struggling to survive, as humanitarian funding has dropped to an all-time low. In 2023, for instance, only USD 2.02 billion or 37.4 percent, was received against the USD 5.41 billion required for UN-led humanitarian efforts," he disclosed.

Guterres urged all stakeholders to do all that is necessary to reach a genuine and credible political solution.

"A solution that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people, restores the country's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity, in accordance with Security Council resolution 2254 (2015) and create the conditions necessary for the voluntary return of refugees in safety and dignity," he said.

"We need civilians and civilian infrastructure to be protected," the UN chief emphasized.

He also called for a strategic approach to countering terrorism, in line with international law; sustained and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Syria; and urgent and adequate funding to sustain critical aid operations.

"It is long past time for key parties to step up and meet these needs. An entire generation of Syrians has already paid too high a price," he added.

Guterres also highlighted that arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, sexual and gender-based violence, torture, and other violations continue and pose an obstacle to sustainable peace in Syria.

"We all have a responsibility to end impunity," he said.

"Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Syrian victims, survivors and their family members count on it," the UN chief concluded. (end)

