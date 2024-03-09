Russian Strike Kills Civilian In Chasiv Yar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invasion forces shelled the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, killing a man, injuring another person in Ocheretyne.

That's according to Vadym Filashkin , head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Chasiv Yar was subjected to yet another shelling...Today the town came under enemy artillery fire again - a 46-year-old man was mortally wounded. Two apartment blocks were damaged," Filashkin wrote.

The official says the invaders have been pummeling Ocheretyne since morning. A person was injured there, and a number of households suffered damage.

The consequences of the latest strikes are yet to be properly verified, added the administration chief.

As reported earlier, Russian strikes left

nine civilians

injured across Donetsk region over the past day, March 8.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin, Telegram