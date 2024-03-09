Japan Interested In Investing In Ukraine's Titanium Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian State Property Fund Vitalii Koval has met with the representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Toho Titanium to discuss the possibility of investing in Ukraine's titanium industry.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the Ukrainian State Property Fund Vitalii Koval on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In February, together with the government delegation, I visited Tokyo, and today [March 8, 2024 - Ed.] I have met with the representatives of JICA and Toho Titanium to discuss further steps, in particular the possibility of investing in Ukraine's titanium industry. I told them about the industry's largest enterprises controlled by the State Property Fund, such as Zaporizhzhia Titanium and Magnesium Plant (ZTMP), Sumykhimprom, and United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC),” Koval wrote.

The Ukrainian State Property Fund also governs Titanium Institute JSC, which is specializing in the research and development of titanium industry solutions in different countries.

Koval mentioned that Ukraine's titanium industry requires investment, experience and technologies. Today, it is important for Ukraine to launch the processing of titanium ores, namely in order to prevent Russians from gaining access to Ukrainian raw materials, Koval added.

Photo: Telegram, Vitalii Koval