Minister Kamyshin, UK Defence Secretary Shapps Discuss L119 Howitzer Production In Ukraine

“BAE Systems is ready to produce 105mm L119 howitzers in Ukraine. We are waiting for a contract and financing. Requested support from the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom in this regard,” Kamyshin wrote.

In the course of the meeting, Kamyshin suggested that British colleagues consider allocating GBP 325 million out of the assistance package to finance the purchase of drones from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Additionally, the parties discussed cooperation with British analytical centres for defence, such as the Royal United Services Institute and the University of St. Andrews.

