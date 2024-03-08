KAZO Empowers Women With #Sheshines Campaign On International Women's Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 7, 2024: KAZO, the iconic fashion brand known for its versatile designs and unmatched quality introduces #SheShines campaign on the occasion of International Womenâ€TMs Day, dedicated to celebrating womenâ€TMs empowerment and the diverse roles a woman plays in the society.



KAZOs #SheShines campaign illuminates the diverse narratives and voices of women, honouring their remarkable confidence, boundless creativity, and inspiring aspirations.



#SheShines campaign by KAZO unfolds in three mesmerizing chapters, each delving into a distinct facet of women's lives. The first aspect, #SheShines In Whatever She Creates, illuminates womenâ€TMs prowess across diverse creative domains like design, coding, writing, and beyond. The second segment, #SheShines In Whatever She Wears, applauds the kaleidoscope of fashion choices embraced by women, showcasing how each ensemble exudes confidence and flair. Shifting gears to the realm of creativity, Additionally, in the third segment, #SheShines In Whatever She Aspires, chronicles the inspirational journey of women scaling the heights of success as CEOs, entrepreneurs, scholars, and more, amplifying their resolute spirit and determination to catalyze positive change.



Sharing her views on the campaign, Divya Aggarwal, Creative Director of KAZO said, "At KAZO, we believe in empowering women to shine in every aspect of their lives. Through the #SheShines campaign, we aim to celebrate the strength, resilience, and brilliance of women from all walks of life. We invite every woman out there to join us in this journey of empowerment and inspiration."



About KAZO:



KAZO is a prominent women's fashion brand founded by Deepak Aggarwal on 07.07.07, in Delhi, India. With over 25 years of experience in the fashion industry, Deepak Aggarwal launched KAZO, Indiaâ€TMs first fashion brand that brings an international perspective to the Indian fashion scene. The brand's mission is to offer modern Indian women a fusion of international trends and fashion, all while maintaining affordability, sustainability, and practicality.

