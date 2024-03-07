Russians Killed One Resident Of Donetsk Region Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops killed one resident of the Donetsk region, and three more people were injured.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"On March 6, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region in Netailove. Three more people were injured in the region over the day," the statement said.

The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, on March 6, a 63-year-old woman died in the Donetsk region as a result of the morning shelling of Netailove village of the Ocheretyne community.