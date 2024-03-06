               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kerala News LIVE: Sabari K Rice Distribution To Begin On March 12


3/6/2024 11:00:22 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.30 AM:
Sabari K Rice distribution to begin on March 12

The distribution of rice under the K Rice brand by the state government will start from the 12th said Food Minister G R Anil. He said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level distribution on the 12th in Thiruvananthapuram. Sabari K-Rice (Jaya), Sabari K-Rice (Kurua) and Sabari K-Rice (Matta) are available in the market. The minister also informed that Jaya rice will be distributed at the rate of Rs.29 per kg and Matta rice and Kurua rice at the rate of Rs.30 per kg.

8.10 AM:
Former Kerala CM's daughter Padmaja Venugopal to join BJP today


The daughter of late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, Padmaja Venugopal is reportedly set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, after discussions with the party's national leaders in Delhi.
Padmaja, the current General Secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), reportedly feels sidelined by the party leadership, leading to her decision to switch parties.

