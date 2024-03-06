Guatapé Colombia With No Rain. The Lake Is Super Low.

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Not only is Panama's Canal suffering from a lack of rainfall and water, but so is neighboring Colombia and a tourist destination town called

Guatapé.

The lake is so low that tourists can walk across it and play in the mud. Here is a normal picture of this land of lakes.



If you have been to Guatapé, you will also know of the famous rock called El Peñol.

It wasn't that long ago that

5 tourists were injured during a rockslide in Guatapé, Colombia, specifically at the popular tourist destination Peñol de Guatapé. Six tourists were treated at the scene, and nine were transported to local hospitals. Peñol de Guatapé is a popular rock known for climbing and bouldering.



