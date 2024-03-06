A Deadly Gambit Over Ukraine Military Assistance

(MENAFN- Asia Times) I'm astounded by the careless way House Speaker Mike Johnson treats the precious lives of young men and women who serve in our armed forces, especially those stationed at military bases in Louisiana.

No American wants the see the US and its young men and women sucked into another gruesome war in Europe. But that outcome is much more likely if the US House doesn't approve more military assistance to Ukraine.

If Ukraine falls, Vladimir Putin won't stop with Ukraine. Before long, he'll train his sights on the former Baltic states. And that probably means a war between the West and Russia.