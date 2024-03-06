DPRK Top Leader Urges Ramping Up Actual-War Drills, War Preparations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Mac 7 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), yesterday, instructed the country's armed forces to ramp up actual-war drills and war preparations, in a visit to a major operational training base, in the western area of the Korean People's Army, it was reported today.

During the visit, to inspect training facilities and guide actual manoeuvres, Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, called on the military to intensify practical actual-war drills, to ensure victory in a war, the report said.

He stressed the need for the military units at all levels, to intensify war preparations, in line with the requirements of the prevailing situation, in order to“contain the constant threat of the enemies with overwhelming force,” the report added.– NNN-KCNA