Latvia To Join Czech Initiative To Purchase 800,000 Artillery Shells For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said on Wednesday that his country will join the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.

The Latvian defense minister announced this on social media platform , according to Ukrinform.

“Latvia will join the Czech initiative proposed by President Petr Pavel to procure artillery ammunition for Ukraine. This is a critical capability to defeat Russia and we must do our utmost to support Ukraine. Razom do peremogi!” he posted.

As Ukrinform reported, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel announced that there are about 800 million units of available ammunition (500 million NATO standard and 300 million Soviet standard) in third countries that EU countries could purchase for Ukraine.